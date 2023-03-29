Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $180.66. 1,514,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,292,028. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.