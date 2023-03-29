Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 698 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $10.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.98. 606,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,433. The stock has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.44. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $507.71.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.84.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

