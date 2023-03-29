Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.03.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $191.11. 1,182,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,590. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,601.39, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.42 and a 200-day moving average of $163.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

