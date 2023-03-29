Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 397,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,074,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. LTG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.05. 93,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,574. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.66. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

