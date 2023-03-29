Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,352 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,114,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,278,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

