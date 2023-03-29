Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.62

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.08. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fidelity European Trust Price Performance
LON:FEV traded up GBX 4.52 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 334.52 ($4.11). 641,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,350. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,750.00 and a beta of 0.79. Fidelity European Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 258.50 ($3.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 351 ($4.31). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 337.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 315.68.
