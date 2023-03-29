Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $188,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:FIDU traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.80. 9,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,641. The stock has a market cap of $722.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.15. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.