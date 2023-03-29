Financial Contrast: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) vs. Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 2.24% 14.52% 1.07% Zillow Group -1.63% -0.54% -0.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viad and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.13 billion 0.37 $23.22 million $0.12 168.75 Zillow Group $1.96 billion 5.15 -$101.00 million ($0.44) -97.77

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Viad has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.6% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Viad shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viad and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zillow Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Viad presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.45%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $40.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.48%. Given Viad’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Volatility & Risk

Viad has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viad beats Zillow Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals. The Mortgages segment is involved in mortgage originations through Zillow Home Loans and advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals. The Homes segment focuses on providing title and escrow services performed by Zillow Closing Services. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

