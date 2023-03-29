Financial Review: Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) vs. Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS)

Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS – Get Rating) and Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Defense Technology Systems and Advanced Energy Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advanced Energy Industries $1.85 billion 1.90 $199.66 million $5.29 17.67

Advanced Energy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Defense Technology Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Defense Technology Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Energy Industries 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Defense Technology Systems and Advanced Energy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus price target of $104.43, suggesting a potential upside of 11.75%.

Profitability

This table compares Defense Technology Systems and Advanced Energy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A Advanced Energy Industries 10.82% 23.65% 11.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 71.0% of Defense Technology Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Defense Technology Systems has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Energy Industries has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries beats Defense Technology Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Defense Technology Systems

Defense Technology Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions. Its services includes Defense, Intelligence, Defense Systems & Software, Healthcare IT Solutions and National Services. The company was founded on January 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors. The company was founded by Douglas S. Schatz in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

