First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FR opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,151,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,383,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,022,000 after acquiring an additional 238,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.