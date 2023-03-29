First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,063,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 29,069,781 shares.The stock last traded at $14.30 and had previously closed at $13.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $117.84.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,634,905,000 after buying an additional 502,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,416,000 after buying an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 7,115,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,319,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,023,000 after buying an additional 89,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,728,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.