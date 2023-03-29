First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

FGM traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. 485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $46.24.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

