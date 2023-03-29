First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 37,116 shares.The stock last traded at $152.04 and had previously closed at $150.54.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Get First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.