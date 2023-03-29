First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 791.5% in March

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, an increase of 791.5% from the February 28th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
Featured Articles
