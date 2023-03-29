FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.00

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 106.10 ($1.30). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.25), with a volume of 1,023,152 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FGP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.76) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 146.40 ($1.80).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49. The company has a market cap of £754.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,698.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, insider Claire Hawkings acquired 10,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,269.44). In other news, insider Graham Sutherland acquired 30,569 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £30,874.69 ($37,934.25). Also, insider Claire Hawkings acquired 10,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,269.44). Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

