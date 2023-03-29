Florin Court Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 2,400 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,287 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,445,000 after buying an additional 1,985,000 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

JNK stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.74. 1,482,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,737,052. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

