Florin Court Capital LLP Invests $4.49 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 218,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,722,311. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.