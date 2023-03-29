Flow Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.18 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $23.18 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003464 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,423,114,582 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

