Flow Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36.20 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003505 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $36.20 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flow has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,423,114,582 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

