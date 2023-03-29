Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14,405.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £144.05 ($176.99) and last traded at £143.80 ($176.68), with a volume of 107475 shares. The stock had previously closed at £141.45 ($173.79).

FLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($169.55) to £160 ($196.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($164.64) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a £140 ($172.01) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($198.01) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £142.27 ($174.80).

The stock has a market cap of £25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,320.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £133.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is £119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95.

In other news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £142.27 ($174.80) per share, for a total transaction of £142,270 ($174,800.34). 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

