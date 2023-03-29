Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 239,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,947,000 after buying an additional 286,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 74.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 32,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. Research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

