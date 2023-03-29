Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $1,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

F stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

