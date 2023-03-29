Founders Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,000. Meta Platforms comprises 3.3% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $156,442,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $200.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $520.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $909,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,916.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,051 shares of company stock worth $12,285,159 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.