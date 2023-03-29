Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 272.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Franchise Group worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 82,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently -126.26%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

