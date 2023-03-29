Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Franklin BSP Realty Trust accounts for about 3.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned approximately 0.58% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

FBRT traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. 57,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,687. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 82.63 and a quick ratio of 82.63.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.08%.

