Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,423,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 150.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 761,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.