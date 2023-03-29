FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $366.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

