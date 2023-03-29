FY2023 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Lifted by Analyst

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.4 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $154.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.60 and its 200 day moving average is $141.69.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.