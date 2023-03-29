G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Update

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

G Mining Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of GMINF remained flat at C$0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. 44,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. G Mining Ventures has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$1.20.

Get G Mining Ventures alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of G Mining Ventures from $1.55 to $1.65 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.