Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Up 11.7%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) was up 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.74 and last traded at C$4.68. Approximately 359,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 775,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$473.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.11.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

