Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Price Target Lowered to $1.70 at Citigroup

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $2.60 to $1.70 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Gannett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 495,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,576. Gannett has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $265.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 271,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

