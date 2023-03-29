GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.00

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.82, with a volume of 662940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $51,806.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.