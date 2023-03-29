Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,401 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. 14,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,852. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

