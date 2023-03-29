Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $539,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VWO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. 1,482,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,162,456. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.