Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $61.64 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,146 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 9.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $61,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 140,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. 229,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

