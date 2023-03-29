Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,441 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.37 and a 200 day moving average of $188.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.