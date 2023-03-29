Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 1,162 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after purchasing an additional 200,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,202,000 after purchasing an additional 516,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IVW stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 307,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,901. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

