Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.83. 694,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,348. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

