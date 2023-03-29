General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Stock Price Down 5%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.19. 1,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

About General Enterprise Ventures

(Get Rating)

General Environmental Management, Inc is an integrated environmental service company, which engages in the provision of field services, remediation transportation, and EHS compliance services. It also offers on-site technical services, on-site and off-site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Enterprise Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Enterprise Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.