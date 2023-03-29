Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Given Buy Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Generation Income Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Generation Income Properties Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GIPR traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.16.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
