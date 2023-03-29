Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 5.7%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.27. 479,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 984,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GENI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
Genius Sports Trading Up 5.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genius Sports (GENI)
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.