Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 5.7%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.27. 479,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 984,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

GENI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

