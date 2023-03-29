Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) CEO Purchases $249,728.00 in Stock

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GPC stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $162.54. 1,037,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,843. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average of $169.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

