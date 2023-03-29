Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.74

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.74 and traded as high as C$3.25. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 38,509 shares.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.92.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Geodrill’s payout ratio is presently 10.91%.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

