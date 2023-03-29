Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.74

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.74 and traded as high as C$3.25. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 38,509 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Geodrill Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.92.
Geodrill Increases Dividend
About Geodrill
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
Featured Articles
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.