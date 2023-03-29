GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $104.60 Million

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $104.60 million and approximately $26,732.89 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.07722202 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $32,990.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

