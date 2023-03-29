Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lowered its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,019 shares during the quarter. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF comprises about 6.6% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Truadvice LLC owned 19.80% of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,766,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.
Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $25.73.
Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.
