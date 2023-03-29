Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.09. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1,366,585 shares trading hands.

Globalstar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,407,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globalstar Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globalstar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,469,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,277,000 after buying an additional 387,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globalstar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,966,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,907,000 after buying an additional 318,269 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 18,766,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Globalstar by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,377,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 145,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,318,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 395,088 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.