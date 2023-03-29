Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.09. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1,366,585 shares trading hands.
Globalstar Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.68.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,407,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.