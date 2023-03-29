GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Shares Up 1.2%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Featured Stories

