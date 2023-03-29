Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of NiSource by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. 530,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

