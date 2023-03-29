Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,620 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up about 1.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,086,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,832,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 489,972 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. 271,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Stories

