Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 161.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.14. 89,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.